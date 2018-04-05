IGP Reinstates Kogi Commissioner Of Police, Ali Janga — Nigeria Today

IGP Reinstates Kogi Commissioner Of Police, Ali Janga

Mr Ali Janga has been reinstated as the Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, the state police command spokesman, ASP William Aya, has confirmed. Aya told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lokoja on Thursday that Janga returned to office on April 3 on the order of the Inspector -General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris. […]

The post IGP Reinstates Kogi Commissioner Of Police, Ali Janga appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

