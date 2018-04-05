 IGP reinstates Kogi Police Commissioner following Re-arrest of Escaped Suspects — Nigeria Today
IGP reinstates Kogi Police Commissioner following Re-arrest of Escaped Suspects

The Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris has reinstated the Kogi State Commissioner of Police Ali Janga, the state police command spokesman, ASP William Aya has confirmed to NAN. According to Aya, Janga returned to office on Tuesday, April 3rd after meeting the one week ultimatum he was given to re-arrest the 6 suspects who escaped from custody, 2 […]

