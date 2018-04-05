IGP Reinstates Kogi Police Commissioner — Nigeria Today

IGP Reinstates Kogi Police Commissioner

Ali Janga has been reinstated as the commissioner of police in Kogi, William Aya, the state police command spokesman, has confirmed.

Aya told NAN in Lokoja on Thursday that Janga returned to office on April 3 on the order of Ibrahim Idris, the inspector-general of police.

He said Janga was reinstated after meeting the one week ultimatum given to him by the IGP to re-arrest the suspects who escaped from police custody.

The police spokesman confirmed that all the six suspects that escaped from lawful police custody on March 28 had been re-arrested.

Aya also said 13 persons that aided the escape of the suspects had been arrested in Lokoja.

He said those arrested are commercial tricycles operators that ferried the suspects to safety after their escape and the owners of the houses where they slept after their escape from custody.

Janga had on March 28 announced that six suspects, including Kabiru Seidu and Nuhu Salisu, who had named Dino Melaye as their gun supplier escaped from lawful police custody in Lokoja.

Following the incident, the IGP removed Janga as the state commissioner of police and named Sunday Ogbu as his replacement.

Aya said the 13 policemen that were on duty on the day of the incident had gone to the police headquarters for interrogation as directed by the IGP, saying they had started returning to their duty posts.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post IGP Reinstates Kogi Police Commissioner appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

