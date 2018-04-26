IGP Shuns Senate Invitation Over Melaye Saga, Accompanies Buhari to Bauchi — Nigeria Today

IGP Shuns Senate Invitation Over Melaye Saga, Accompanies Buhari to Bauchi

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has failed to appear before the Senate over the arrest and detention of Senator Dino Melaye and the killings across Nigeria.

The Senate had, on Wednesday, summoned the IGP to appear in the chamber to address the lawmakers in plenary on Thursday (today).

The Police boss was, however, said to have accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari on a state visit to Bauchi State.

Faulting the Police boss for not officially communicating to them on his non-appearance, the lawmakers asked that the appearance be rescheduled to next Wednesday.

