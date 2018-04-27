IGP shuns Senate over Melaye, Fulani herdsmen killings — Nigeria Today

IGP shuns Senate over Melaye, Fulani herdsmen killings

• Has ultimatum of May 2 for appearance

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, who was summoned to appear before the Senate yesterday over the ordeal of Senator Dino Melaye (APC Kogi West) in the hands of his men and continued killings of innocent Nigerians by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Benue State, shunned the upper legislative chamber.

Senator Melaye was arrested by the police on Tuesday over his alleged involvement in illegal possession of ammunition and criminal conspiracy, and got wounded while allegedly jumping off police vehicle in Abuja while two Catholic priests and 18 other worshippers were killed same day inside a church in Benue State.

The supposed appearance of the Inspector General was slated in the Order Paper, but he was reportedly accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari on an official visit to Bauchi State, has however, been summoned again to appear before the senate on Wednesday, May 2 at 11am.

Deputy Senate Leader, Senator BalaIbnNa’Allah had announced the non-appearance of Idris to his colleagues, saying he was told by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator ItaEnang that Idris would be represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG in charge of Operations, Mr. HabilaJoshak.

Senator Na’Allah, who, like many senators opposed the development, said “the legacy in this Institution goes a long way into the future and as such, it is wrong that he did not inform us of his inability to be here today.

“I see no reason why the IGP cannot be here as this displays a wrong foundation for our Democratic system”.

In his contribution, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa (PDP, Abia North) said, “By Wednesday, the IGP must appear before the Senate”.

Also, the Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha (PDP Taraba South) said, “This is not a military regime, and this is a democracy. We do not treat each arm of Government as independent as we should in a democracy. This is why we are where we are today”.

Also contributing, Senate Minority Leader, Senator GodswillAkpabio (PDP Akwa Ibom North-West. said, “The IGP should brief us in a joint session. There are other issues outside of Senator Dino’s arrest that the IGP has to brief us on as well”.

On his part, Senator Sam Egwu (PDP Ebonyi South) said, the police chief should have sent a letter about his inability to appear before the senators to the Senate President if he has regards for the institution of senate.

In his ruling, the Senate President, Dr. BukolaSaraki insisted that the dignity and integrity of the Senate must be protected, and that the IGP must appear on Wednesday at plenary at 11am.

Saraki said: “Distinguished colleagues, we have taken the contributions and the general consensus is that we give a specific date,Wednesday 2nd May, 2018 11am, for the IG of Police to appear. But as we do that, I take cue from the comments of the Leader which I have strong views on, is that the dignity and integrity of our democratic authority, we must protect it and we must not allow anybody to show any disrespect or desecrate that authority.

“As I said to you the other day, and I’m sure Senator Abu Ibrahim will confirm, neither Senator Abu Ibrahim nor myself have received any response from the IG of Police in the last 48 hours.

“Sending his DIG here today is not respectful enough. He should have had the respect of this institution to reach the Chairman or myself to explain.

“We have all been Chief Executives. If Mr President is going to Bauchi to commission a project to do with the Airforce, he is only accompanying the President. If he had said to Mr President, with the killings that are going on it is important that I go to parliament, I am very sure that Mr. President will say, IG that is more important, go to the parliament.

“This is the point we are making about those who are appointed who are creating more problems. Someone said to me, if a former Minster has been suspended by the President breaks into the council chambers at the Villa and does some kind of mischief; will the IG of Police not feel he needs to report to the President on what actions have been taken since?

“This cannot be the kind of democratic setting we expect. As you have rightly said we must ensure that things are done properly. We give him until Wednesday, 11am for him to come here to explain to us what is happening in this country regarding these killings; what do we need to do collectively to bring an end to this killings; what challenges are there; and why are we having these issues?

“I don’t think there is anything more important today than these issues. So let us wait till when he comes on Wednesday to address that so that we can find a way forward on this matter.”

