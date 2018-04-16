IGP’S TSUNAMI HITS BENUE — Nigeria Today

IGP’S TSUNAMI HITS BENUE

129 policemen transferred, replaced

Gov’s CSO, others affected

Ortom away in China

In a dramatic turn of events in Benue State, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, has transferred 129 officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force from the state to other parts of the country.

The police in a statement made available to Nigerian Pilot, yesterday, dated April 12 with reference no. CB: 4770/FS/FHQ/ABJ/Vol.10/281 and addressed to all commissioners of police across the country also transferred all aides attached to Governor Samuel Ortom who is currently on an official trip to China.

The affected aides include the governor’s Chief Security Officer, CSO, CSP Dominic Iormimbe, who was transferred to Abia State, his ADC, ASP Julius Nyipilla, who was transferred to Imo state, Government House Camp Commandant, ASP Timothy Ayakpam, who was transferred to Ebonyi State and one police orderly whose name was not immediately obtained.

In a 10-page circular signed by Abdul Bube, an Assistant Inspector-General, AIG, and Force Secretary on behalf of the IGP, police commissioners in their respective states were asked to warn and release the officers to proceed to their new commands on or before April 19.

A breakdown of the transfer shows that 10 officers were transferred from Benue to Abia State, four to Adamawa, seven to Akwa Ibom, 10 to Anambra, 10 to Bayelsa, 10 to Delta, while four were transferred to Ebonyi State.

Others are six from Benue to Edo State, 10 to Imo, 10 to Katsina, nine to Ondo, 10 to Osun, nine to Oyo, while 10 others were transferred to Rivers.

“The inspector-general of police has ordered the transfer of the following officers in/out of Benue State Command as indicated against their names”, the statement added.

All efforts to reach the Public Relations Officers, PRO, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Mr. Jimoh Moshood, proved abortive as his phone was switched off as at the time of going to press.

Gov’t will release more looters list – Lai

Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Lai Mohammed, said the federal government remains undeterred in its determination to release more looters list until it is done with exposing everyone who had in one way or the other stolen from the nation’s treasury.

The minister said this yesterday in a statement made available to the media by Segun Adeyemi, his media aide, Mohammed said government will not bow to the “antics of hack writers and threats of litigation”.

The minister noted that since the release of the first two lists of the alleged looters, there have been “overt and covert attempts to intimidate and blackmail” the federal government into discontinuing the release of more names.

”All the fuss about politicising the anti-corruption fight is aimed at preventing the government from releasing more looters’ names and at the same time muddling the waters. We strongly disagree with them,” Mohammed said.

“But 1,000 negative write-ups or editorials will not deter us from releasing the third and subsequent lists. For those who have chosen to give succour to looters, we wish them the best of luck with their new pastime.

”We know where the pressure is coming from. However, the die is cast. We will not stop until we have released the names of all those who have looted our commonwealth. Those who have not looted our treasury have nothing to be afraid of.”

The federal government has also been accused of exercising judiciary powers beyond its jurisdiction by listing as “looters” persons whose cases are still in court.

He added that the government had always known that corruption would fight back “fast and furious”.

”We do not have the power to try or convict anyone. That is the exclusive preserve of the courts,” he said.

“But we have the power to let Nigerians know those who turned the public treasury into their personal piggy banks, on the basis of very concrete evidence, and that is what we are doing.

”We are not underestimating the desperation of the looters, but we wish to assure Nigerians who are justifiably outraged at the mindless plundering of the nation’s wealth also of our determination not to back down.

“Nigerians must know those who have wrecked the country and mortgaged the future of their children.”

Mohammed observed that it was the PDP that challenged the federal government into releasing the list of looters, hence the argument that the list only contained the names of PDP members “falls short without proper contextualisation.”

He, challenged anyone who feels defamed or wrongly accused to seek redress in court.

