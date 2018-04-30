IGR: 17 states bankrupt – Reports — Nigeria Today

IGR: 17 states bankrupt – Reports

Economic Confidential has released its Annual States Viability Index, ASVI, which

shows that 17 states are insolvent as their Internally Generated Revenues, IGRs, in

2017 were far below 10 percent of their receipts from the Federation Account

Allocations, FAA, in the same year.

The index proved that without the monthly disbursement from the Federation

Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, many states remain unviable and cannot

survive without the federally collected revenue, mostly from the oil sector.

The IGR are generated by states through Pay-As- You-Earn Tax, PAYE, Direct

Assessment, Road Taxes, and revenues from Ministries, Departments and Agencies,

MDAs.

The report by this economic intelligence magazine further indicates that the IGR of

Lagos State of N333 billion is higher than that of 30 states put together whose

internal revenues are extremely low and poor, compared to their allocations from

the Federation Account.

The states with impressive over 30 percent IGR, apart from Lagos, are Ogun, Rivers,

Edo, Kwara, Enugu and Kano States which generated N607 billion in total while the

remaining states merely generated a total of N327 billion in 2017.

Recently, the magazine published the total allocations received by each state in

Nigeria from the FAA between January and December 2017.

The latest report on IGR reveals that only Lagos and Ogun States generated more

revenue than their allocations from the Federation Account by 165 percent and 107

percent, respectively, and no any other state has up to 100 per cent of IGR to the

federal largesse.

The IGR of the 36 states of the federation totalled N931billion in 2017 as compared

to N801.95 billion in 2016, an increase of N130 billion.

From the report, the states with less than 10 percent IGR have jumped to 17 from 14

states in the previous year 2016. The poor states may not stay afloat outside the

Federation Account Allocation due to socio-political crises including insurgency,

militancy, armed-banditry and herdsmen attacks. Other states lack foresight in

revenue generation drive coupled with armchair governance.

The states that may not survive without the Federation Account due to poor internal

revenue generation are Bauchi, which realised a meagre N4.3 billion compared to a

total of N85 billion it received from the FAA in 2017 representing about five

percent; Yobe with IGR of N3.59 billion compared to FAA of N67 billion representing

5.33 percent; Borno N4.9 billion compared to FAA of N92 billion representing 5.41

percent; Kebbi with IGR of N4.39 billion compared to N76 billion of FAA

representing 5.77 percent, and Katsina with IGR of N6 billion compared to N103

billion of FAA representing 5.8 percent within the period under review.

Other poor internal revenue earners are Niger, which generated N6.5 billion,

compared to FAA of N87 billion representing 7.43 percent; Jigawa N6.6 billion

compared to FAA of N85 billion representing 7.75 percent; Imo N6.8 billion

compared to FAA of N85 billion representing 8.1 per cent and Akwa Ibom N15

billion compared to FAA of N197 billion representing 8.06 percent, Ekiti N4.9 billion

compared to FAA of N59 billion representing 8.38 percent; Osun N6.4 billion

compared to FAA of N76 billion representing 8.45 percent, Adamawa N6.2 billion

compared to FAA of N72.9 billion representing 8.49 percent; Taraba N5.7 billion

compared to FAA of N66 billion representing 8.70 percent and Ebonyi N5.1 billion

compared to FAA of N57.8 billion representing eight percent.

Meanwhile, Lagos State remained steadfast in its number one position in IGR with a

total revenue generation of N333 billion compared to FAA of N201 billion which

translate to 165 percent in the twelve months of 2017.

It is followed by Ogun State, which generated IGR of N74.83 billion compared to FAA

of N69 billion representing 107 per cent. Others with impressive IGR include Rivers

with N89 billion compared to FAA of N178 billion representing 50 percent; Edo with

IGR of N25billion compared to FAA of N75 billion representing 33 percent.

Kwara State however with a low receipt from the Federation Account has greatly

improved in its IGR of N19 billion compared to FAA of N61 billion representing 32

per cent while Enugu with IGR of N22 billion compared to FAA of N69 billion

representing 32 percent.

Kano generated N42 billion compared to FAA of N143 billion representing 30

percent while Delta State earned N51 billion IGR against FAA of N175 billion

representing 29 percent.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

