Iheanacho Benched As Newcastle Stuns Leicester — Nigeria Today

Iheanacho Benched As Newcastle Stuns Leicester

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute for Leicester City who lost 2-1 at home to Newcastle in Saturday’s English Premier League fixture. It was the 11th time this season he was benched in the EPL. Jonjo Shelve scored an eight minute goal to give the Magpies the lead. Ayoze Perez sealed the […]

The post Iheanacho Benched As Newcastle Stuns Leicester appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

