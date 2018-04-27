Ijaw leader salutes Attah on book launch — Nigeria Today

Ijaw leader salutes Attah on book launch

The Coordinator Ijaw Monitoring Group Comrade Joseph Evah has described the Book, “Resource Control” authored by Obong Victor Attah, the First Fourth Republic Governor of Akwa-Ibom state as a master piece for the present and future generations.

In a congratulatory message to the author, Comrade Evah said “There is no doubt the Book of former Governor Obong Attah has added value to Niger Delta archive as well as sustained the fight for true federalism and ensure the survival of Nigeria”.

“Our region was proud when some of our best brains appeared after military rule to manage the affairs of our region and boldly signal a new era of struggle for justice, fairness, and equity for our people and former governor Obong Attah was one of the pioneers in that struggle. He still remains one of the leading lights, therefore compilation of speeches on resource control for generations yet unborn is the best gift for our region.

The post Ijaw leader salutes Attah on book launch appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

