Ijebu-Igbo mayhem : Amosun vows to demolish cultists’ buildings — Nigeria Today

Ijebu-Igbo mayhem : Amosun vows to demolish cultists’ buildings

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA- Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Governor of Ogun State, has vowed to demolish housing members of any cult group causing mayhem in any part of the state, following the bloody clash that broke out between members of a cult group and officials of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in which about six persons were killed and several others injured on Sunday evening and monday morning in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State.

The governor disclosed that he was disturbed by the bloody clash which also claimed the life of a police Inspector that was among those police officers deployed in the ancient town in the wake of the mayhem.

Amosun stated this at the African drum festival 2018 world press conference on Tuesday evening, shortly after returning from an on-the-spot-assessment tour of the troubled town.

He, however, warned that, in any subsequent clashes of such magnitude he is ready to demolish the buildings that the cult groups are using and would seize the same and convert them to government’s property.

Amosun said he had directed the Ogun State Commissioner of Police (CP), Alhaji Ahmed Iliyasu, to go after the perpetrators of the heinous crime and bring them to justice.

“I had visited Ijebu-Igbo this afternoon and I had directed the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Ahmed Iliyasu, to mobilise his officers and men to go after the perpetrators of the crime and their sponsors. Those already arrested, i had asked the CP to detain and subsequently take them to court on wednesday for prosecution. Similarly, I had asked all the heads of security agencies in the state to summon an emergency meeting and ask all political leaders to attend it as a way of warning them against further attacks in the state as the 2019 general elections are building up.

“I learnt that the mayhem was caused by the money given to the cult members and during sharing some of them felt cheated and they resorted to violence. I learnt that the person who gave them claimed he was holding a town hall meeting or a mega rally. I don’t identify with these touts. And it is lack of confidence that is causing these problems. I am not encouraging cultism in whatsoever guise. I have told them in Ijebu-Igbo this afternoon that if any of the suspects being arrested is a student I am ready to take it up from there and ensure such a student is expelled from his institution of higher learning. These cultists are criminals. As the governor of this state, I am ready to proscribe such an association that is related to cultism.

“Politically, we should fight with our mouths but we must restrain as elder statesmen. I can belong to a particular party and my younger brother can belong to another political party and we can live under the same roof without let or hindrance.

Thuggery is gone for good in Ogun State. Nothing thrives in an atmosphere of insecurity”, said

