IK Ogbonna Fires Personal Shopper After Being Outed For Wearing A Fake Designer — Nigeria Today

IK Ogbonna Fires Personal Shopper After Being Outed For Wearing A Fake Designer
Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna has fired his personal shopper after being exposed for wearing what was referred to as a fake designer shirt. The highly embarrassed Ogbonna responded by ending his relationship with his personal shopper and asking Davido for advice on the right way to go in terms of designer clothing. The actor was seen […]
The post IK Ogbonna Fires Personal Shopper After Being Outed For Wearing A Fake Designer appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
