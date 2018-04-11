 Ikechukwu Ezenwa dispels injury fears ahead of Bidvest Wits clash - Goal.com — Nigeria Today
Ikechukwu Ezenwa dispels injury fears ahead of Bidvest Wits clash – Goal.com

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Sports


Ikechukwu Ezenwa dispels injury fears ahead of Bidvest Wits clash
Ikechukwu Ezenwa was substituted just 23 minutes into Enyimba's 1-1 draw with Kwara United on Wednesday, but he has dismissed claims that the injury was not serious. Ezenwa was replaced by Fatau Dauda after landing awkwardly, an apparent knock
