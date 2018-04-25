Ikorodu Community Offers Land For Military Barrack — Nigeria Today

Ikorodu Community Offers Land For Military Barrack
The Oke-Oko, Oke-Tapa and Isawo communities in Ikorodu, Lagos State, have earmarked 10 acres for the construction of military barrack in the area. The traditional ruler of the communities, Chief Muse Ibrahim, said that the gesture was in appreciation of the military’s efforts in ending militancy and pipeline vandalism in the areas. Ibrahim told the […]
The post Ikorodu Community Offers Land For Military Barrack appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!