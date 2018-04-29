 Ikoyi to experience 5-hour outage Sunday – EKEDC — Nigeria Today
Ikoyi to experience 5-hour outage Sunday – EKEDC

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced a five-hour outage in Ikoyi and environs from 10.00am to 3.00pm on Sunday. Mr Godwin Idemudia, the EKEDC General Manager, Corporate Communications, said in a statement on Saturday that the outage would enable the company to carry out maintenance work. According to the general manager, the maintenance […]

