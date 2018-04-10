Ilkay Gundogan Had Barcelona Medical Before He Joined Manchester City — Nigeria Today

Ilkay Gundogan Had Barcelona Medical Before He Joined Manchester City

Barcelona had agreed a deal to sign Ilkay Gundogan in 2015, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Barca were long-term admirers of the Germany midfielder and reached an agreement with Dortmund over a €20m deal to secure his services back in 2015, one year before he eventually left the Bundesliga outfit to join Manchester City.

Ilkay Gundogan, who passed a medical at Barca, was excited about the prospect of moving to the Camp Nou, even though he would have not been able to play for six months as the Catalan giants were subject to a FIFA-imposed transfer ban at the time.

However, in the end, then-Barca coach Luis Enrique opted to sign Arda Turan instead of Gundogan and the move fell through.

The post Ilkay Gundogan Had Barcelona Medical Before He Joined Manchester City appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

