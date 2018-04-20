“I’ll buy you the world,” – Colombian rapper professes undying love for Ghanaian actress Moesha Bodoung — Nigeria Today

“I’ll buy you the world,” – Colombian rapper professes undying love for Ghanaian actress Moesha Bodoung

In her CNN interview, Moesha had claimed that Ghanaian women cannot survive their nation’s economic hardship without financial support by rich boyfriends.

After her interview became social media sensation, a Ghana-based Colombian rapper, Andres Rodriguez, popularly known as MC Dementor, took to his Facebook page to profess his undying love for Moesha.

MC Dementor said he was not interested in having sex with her, but he just wanted her to help him spend his money.

He wrote:

Someone tell Moesha that I been having my eyes on her for long. Now that I know she loves money. She should come to MoneyPaPa Mc Dementor.But I never want sex from her anyways. But I will buy her the world if she’s ready to do these with me: Go to the parks and watch the sun set, Go do yoga together, tell me some sweet things before I sleep. Make me my morning tea. Travel the world with me. Go see some good movies together. Would you still love me Moesha?? No Sex!! More money for you!! And I’m handsome too.

The musician’s comments come on the heels of the recent interview the actress granted to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, where she revealed that she slept with men to take care of herself.

After the interview which went viral, Moesha Babiinoti Boduong attracted heavy criticisms from social media users, especially for saying Ghana’s economy makes it impossible for women to make ends meet without trading their bodies for sex.

Should Moesha go for the Colombian rapper?

The post “I’ll buy you the world,” – Colombian rapper professes undying love for Ghanaian actress Moesha Bodoung appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

