I'll continue to work with people who will caution me when I go wrong – Masari - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

I'll continue to work with people who will caution me when I go wrong – Masari
Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State, says he will continue to bring into his government people with the courage to caution him when he goes wrong. He made the remarks while swearing-in a new Special Adviser, Malam Bashir Ruwan-godiya, and three Shariah …
