“I’ll kill Nina and CeeC, I won’t smash either but I’ll marry Alex” – Tobi says (Video) — Nigeria Today

“I’ll kill Nina and CeeC, I won’t smash either but I’ll marry Alex” – Tobi says (Video)

Tobi Bakre has said he can’t “smash” Cee-C or Nina but he can definitely Marry Alex.

When playing the Smash, Marry, or Kill game at Cool FM, Tobi was asked who he will smash, marry, or kill, Alex, Nina, and Cee-C? And he replied:

I’ll kill Nina, kill Cee-C, marry Alex. I won’t smash either of the two.

He also said he can’t date Cee-C and added that she needs to control her emotions. But he was quick to point out that the Cee-C he knew was the one in the house and she might be a different person outside the Big Brother Naija house.

Watch the video below:

