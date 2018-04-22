I'll make PVC compulsory for admission, salaries — Okorocha - The Punch — Nigeria Today

I’ll make PVC compulsory for admission, salaries — Okorocha – The Punch
The Punch
I'll make PVC compulsory for admission, salaries — Okorocha
Gibson Achonu. Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has said his administration will soon begin to demand the Permanent Voter Card from indigenes of the state as a condition to engage in certain socio-economic activities, salary payment and admission …
