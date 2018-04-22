 I'll make PVC compulsory for admission, salaries — Okorocha - The Punch — Nigeria Today
The Punch

Gibson Achonu. Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has said his administration will soon begin to demand the Permanent Voter Card from indigenes of the state as a condition to engage in certain socio-economic activities, salary payment and admission
