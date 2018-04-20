 Illegal foreigners to be kicked out in 60 days - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Illegal foreigners to be kicked out in 60 days – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Illegal foreigners to be kicked out in 60 days
The Star, Kenya
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i and chairman of the National Assembly Committee on Security Paul Koinange at the Flamingo Beach Hotel, Mombasa, on Friday /CHARLES MGHENYI. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Foreigners working in Kenya
Foreigners without valid work permits put on noticeKenya Broadcasting Corporation
Police lied about poll observer's slapping incident, Matiang'i saysDaily Nation
Kenya launches operation to flush out illegal foreign workersXinhua
Mwakilishi.com –Business Daily (press release) (blog) –Citizen TV (press release) –Hivisasa
all 15 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.