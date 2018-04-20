Illegal gold miners invade Grace Mugabe's farm amid legal dispute - Reuters — Nigeria Today

Illegal gold miners invade Grace Mugabe’s farm amid legal dispute – Reuters
|
The Zimbabwe Daily
|
Illegal gold miners invade Grace Mugabe's farm amid legal dispute
Reuters
MAZOWE, Zimbabwe (Reuters) – A farm owned by Robert Mugabe's wife Grace is at the centre of a legal dispute after hundreds of illegal gold miners invaded parts of the property and started mining gold. A Reuters photographer saw hundreds of illegal …
Mugabe on the rampage
Mugabe takes law into his own hands
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!