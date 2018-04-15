'Illicit financial flows bane of Africa's underdevelopment' - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

‘Illicit financial flows bane of Africa’s underdevelopment’ – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
'Illicit financial flows bane of Africa's underdevelopment'
The Nation Newspaper
Mr. Logan Wort is the Executive Secretary, African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF), the umbrella body for tax administrators across Africa. Ibrahim Apekhade Yusuf and Nduka Chiejina spoke with the tax expert in Johannesburg, South Africa, on the …
'Illicit financial flows bane of Africa's underdevelopment' – The Nation Newspaper
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!