 Ills Of Jungle Justice Highlighted In Glo's Professor Johnbull - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ills Of Jungle Justice Highlighted In Glo’s Professor Johnbull – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Ills Of Jungle Justice Highlighted In Glo's Professor Johnbull
Independent Newspapers Limited
The ills of jungle justice, its propriety and otherwise as well as reasons for its rampancy are the thematic issues examined in this week's episode of Professor Johnbull, powered by foremost telecommunications company, Globacom. When the society loses
Professor Johnbull Knocks Jungle JusticeTHISDAY Newspapers
Keke riders in the eye of Professor JohnbullVanguard

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.