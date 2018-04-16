I’m contesting again to defeat Fayose – Fayemi — Nigeria Today

I’m contesting again to defeat Fayose – Fayemi

MINISTER of Mines and

Steel Development, Dr.

Kayode Fayemi, said he is

contesting the governorship

again on the platform of the

All Progressives Congress,

APC, promising that wil defeat Governor Ayodele

Fayose in the July 14 election

and put him where he belongs.

Fayemi said the APC will

deploy all constitutional means

to ensure that whoever emerges

in the May 5 primaries will win

the candidate of the Peoples

Democratic Party, PDP.

“They said the June 21

governorship poll was free,

fair and credible, so that of

July 14 will be free, fair and

transparent as well. They will

accuse us of so many things.

They will accuse us of using

federal might, but we will not

care”, Fayemi said.

The minister is the 37th

aspirant to declare interest in

the coveted seat out of which 21

have collected the nomination

and expression of interest

forms at the APC headquarters

in Abuja.

“We will use local, state and

federal power to take over Ekiti

from a rapacious government

being run by a brigand in Ekiti.

“Those of us who travelled

out of Ekiti are being insulted,

assaulted and mocked on a

daily basis asking why Ekiti

people that they thought are

well read, refined and exposed

could make a character like

Ayodele Fayose their governor.

“That is why it is important

for us to reclaim our land and

restore our values. Each time

I move round Ekiti, I see the

pains on the faces of the 25,000

elderly persons who benefited

from our social security scheme,

600 people who were employed

into the peace corps, 10,000

volunteers who took N10,000

per month among others, but

have been cut off from these

safety nets by Fayose.

“Today, I can boldly say that

there is no town I get to out of

the 133 towns and villages in

our dear state where I will not

point to five projects. If I have

not done their road, I would

have built schools or renovated

their hospital, but today,

nothing is happening.

“Even those projects that I did

not complete were abandoned

by Fayose. There is no single

aspirant in the APC who will

not do more fantastic works

than what we are getting in

Ekiti under Fayose.

“Yes, I am holding an

important position in this

government through the grace

of God and by the magnanimity

of our leader, President

Muhammadu Buhari, and

I am satisfied with it if the

politics that I play is for me

and my family alone.

“But there is an unfinished

business in our state. We have

to complete and bring back

those projects we initiated

when we were in the saddle,

but politics to me is not about

title, but service and sacrifice”.

The acting chairman of the

APC said the party will try

its best to be transparent in

the primaries and warned

members against hurling

insults.

“We are in a sensitive time

and we need ourselves. No

one can win the election alone,

so I beg you not to destroy our

party. Let us be united and

know that we have only one

enemy which is Fayose.

“Our minister has been

supportive to the party. We

are proud of him for using his

ministerial position to help

Ekiti and APC members.”

