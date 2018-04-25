I’m Having My Best Ever Season – David De Gea — Nigeria Today

I’m Having My Best Ever Season – David De Gea
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has said that he’s been “pretty pleased” with his performances this season.
De Gea has kept 17 clean sheets in the top flight and the Spaniard has admitted that he has felt in “good form” throughout the campaign.
The 27-year-old told Premier League Productions: “I’m pretty pleased with my performance. It’s been a fairly complete, all round set of performances from me.
“I’ve felt good, felt fit and in good form physically throughout the season. Let’s hope that these last few games to go before the end of the season continue the form, then leading into the World Cup, which is an important time for Spain.”
After being shortlisted for the PFA Player of the Year award, and being named in the PFA Team of the Year for the fifth time, it’s been another stellar campaign for De Gea, who also looks likely to be named United’s Player of the Year for the fourth time in five seasons.
De Gea credited Jose Mourinho with instilling a “winning mentality” in the side, but said the players still had to live up to his standards.
“We’ve got a great manager,” De Gea added. “He’s very experienced, he’s won everything there is to win in the game. What he is really good at is transmitting his winning mentality to the group.
