I’m in love, not afraid to admit it – Davido declares — Nigeria Today

I’m in love, not afraid to admit it – Davido declares

Nigerian singer, Davido has publicly declared that he is in love with Chioma Avril Rowland, an Economics undergraduate of Lead City University.

Davido, who said he is not afraid to admit it, disclosed this during Rowland’s pre-birthday party at Cubana Club, Lagos, on Sunday.

He said: “I am in love. Some people are in love they are scared to say it. I’m not afraid.”

The Afropop singer’s relationship with Rowland, who is also a chef, has made headlines in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Davido, who has two daughters, Imade Adeleke and Hailey Veronica Adeleke with two different women, had last week announced that he will release the ‘biggest song’ in Nigeria on April 30.

The song titled ‘Assurance’ is believed to be inspired by Rowland.

“I’m dropping a single on the 30th of April. It’s gonna be the biggest song in the country. It’s called ‘Assurance’,” he said.

Source – Dailypost

The post I’m in love, not afraid to admit it – Davido declares appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

