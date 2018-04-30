I’m in love, not afraid to admit it – Davido declares — Nigeria Today

I’m in love, not afraid to admit it – Davido declares

Nigerian singer, Davido has publicly declared that he is in love with Chioma Avril Rowland, an Economics undergraduate of Lead City University. Davido, who said he is not afraid to admit it, disclosed this during Rowland’s pre-birthday party at Cubana Club, Lagos, on Sunday. He said: “I am in love. Some people are in love […]

I’m in love, not afraid to admit it – Davido declares

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

