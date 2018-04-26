“I’m not above the law” – Wamakko — Nigeria Today

“I’m not above the law” – Wamakko

Northern Senators Forum (NSF) ‎Chairman, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has said that he is never above the law nor any form of criticism provided it is objective.

Similarly, the Senator who represents ‎Sokoto North senatorial District in the National Assembly, maintained that no amount of destruction, mischief and ‘bring me down’. Syndrome would change the position God has given him.

“I consider recent happenings against my political profile as work of mischief makers who don’t want to see anything good about Wamakko.

“I believe such false and malicious publications were not from the EFCC but handiwork of detractors”, he stated.

He noted that the anti-graft agency was an organized and reputable institution which discharges its duties with maturity and cohesion.

Wamakko who is also the chairman Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education spoke with journalists in Sokoto recently.

According to the APC lawmaker, “I am a Nigerian and also respect the rule of law. I am a proponent of credible criticism that would encourage development in a transparent system that preaches good governance”, he stressed.

The immediate past governor of Sokoto state said it was not n his character to be selfish and greed” I remain a man of the people. I believe is the principle of carrying people along and sharing the little I have with them.

“‎I can tell you that I served diligently for 8 years as governor and I am proud that people are still identifying with what I did for their benefit.

“I have always been with them come rain come sun shine. My people are my constituency. I executed a number of projects and promoted social welfare programmes to empower women and youth, destitute and left an unprecedented legacy in the educational sector of the state by establishing a state University, upgrading and establishing professional colleges and institutions, constructed over 5,000‎ housing units and over 1,000 km roads across the state and as well rehabilitated township roads and encourage training and retraining of teachers in addition to prompt payments of salaries, gratuities, pension and students bursary”, he enumerated.

