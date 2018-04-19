 “I’m Not In A Relationship But I Know Many Girls Think We Are Dating” – Mayorkun — Nigeria Today
“I’m Not In A Relationship But I Know Many Girls Think We Are Dating” – Mayorkun

Apr 19, 2018

During an interview with Hiptv The “eleko” crooner “mayorkun” who revealed that he is single says that he hangs out with so many girls and many of them think they are dating.

Watch The Interview Video Below:

Instagram Photo

The post “I’m Not In A Relationship But I Know Many Girls Think We Are Dating” – Mayorkun appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

