“I’m Not Sad Nor Lonely, I’m Happy” – Toyin Aimakhu To Liz Anjorin — Nigeria Today

“I’m Not Sad Nor Lonely, I’m Happy” – Toyin Aimakhu To Liz Anjorin

Nollywood actress Toyin Aimakhu has replied her colleague, Liz Anjorin who showed her support on the social media yesterday.

Liz Anjorin on Saturday wrote fans to stop attacking Toyin who is living a sad and lonely life without a husband or child.

The actress cum businesswoman also made reference to Toyin Abraham’s past mistake of dating Seun Egbegbe and how the world has not stopped taunting with her past.

“If you don’t want the wrath of God, don’t ever hurt Toyin Aimakhu with her past” she said.

“Please even if she misbehaves, abuse her with something else and not her past” she concluded.

Here is Toyin Aimakhu’s response:

“Thanks sis @lizzyanjorin ,i really appreciate you. Thanks guys for the love and support. Your girl is happy, extremely happy. Thanks for the messages. I don’t fake my lifestyle on IG,what you see is what you get..God bless you all real good…That said,THE GHOST AND THE TOUT IN CINEMAS FROM 11TH OF MAY.”

Meanwhile, colleagues believed Liz Anjorin used the message to throw a stylish punch at Toyin Aimakhu.

Liz Anjorin, Madam “Elenurazor” of Nollywood is fond of throwing stylish jab at her colleagues to promote her boutique.

The post “I’m Not Sad Nor Lonely, I’m Happy” – Toyin Aimakhu To Liz Anjorin appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

