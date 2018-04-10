I'm open to love again- Veteran actress, Eucharia Anunobi reveals - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

I’m open to love again- Veteran actress, Eucharia Anunobi reveals – Vanguard
Vanguard
I'm open to love again- Veteran actress, Eucharia Anunobi reveals
After a failed marriage and the death of her only son, veteran actress, Eucharia Anunobi is still waxing strong. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she is ready to find love regardless of her predicament. While speaking to Punch, the …
