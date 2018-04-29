“I'm Single To Stupor” – Skales Speaks On Relationship And Career - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today

“I’m Single To Stupor” – Skales Speaks On Relationship And Career – 360Nobs.com



360Nobs.com “I'm Single To Stupor” – Skales Speaks On Relationship And Career

360Nobs.com

Nigerian singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng popularly known as Skales has revealed in a recent interview with Showtime that he is currently focusing on his music and doesn't have time for sex. While speaking on intellectual theft experienced in the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

