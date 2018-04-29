“I’m Single To Stupor” – Skales Speaks On Relationship And Career — Nigeria Today

“I’m Single To Stupor” – Skales Speaks On Relationship And Career

Nigerian singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng popularly known as Skales has revealed in a recent interview with Showtime that he is currently focusing on his music and doesn’t have time for sex.

While speaking on intellectual theft experienced in the industry, Skales apologized for insulting an upcoming artiste identified as Dontuffyplugg.

He said:-

“I’m still single to stupor, just like Falz would say. Right now, no sex for me, I’m just focusing on my music. In fact, for now I’m working on my next album. “The funny thing is that last year, I practiced celibacy for about three months. I won’t lie, I was proud of myself. I just decided I didn’t want to have sex with any woman but after three months I couldn’t hold it anymore. You know say body nor be firewood now.

Speaking on him being rude to an upcoming artiste, Skales said:-

“I wasn’t trying to be violent but yes, I overreacted, I admit. I’m a human being. I want to tell my fans that I’m sorry I over reacted, I’m human at times. I feel like I over reacted so it’s left to my team to deal with it because that’s a copyright infringement matter. As an artiste, it hurts when you put in a lot of work and you just wake up one day to see somebody selling what you’ve worked hard for. “There should be agencies and platforms that protect intellectual property and fight copyright infringement. I feel like they are really not taking it serious so they need to start taking it serious”.

The post “I’m Single To Stupor” – Skales Speaks On Relationship And Career appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

