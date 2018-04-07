 I'm still open to love but at God's time, Eucharia Anunobi says - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

I’m still open to love but at God’s time, Eucharia Anunobi says – The Punch

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Punch

I'm still open to love but at God's time, Eucharia Anunobi says
The Punch
No doubt that the death of the only child of ace actress, Eucharia Anunobi took a toll on her but despite all she has been through, she still wears a smile and hopes to find love again. In a chat with Saturday Beats, the actress while trying to hold
I'm open to finding love again – Actress Eucharia AnunobiNAIJA.NG

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.