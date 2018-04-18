 I’m Still With Broomcity FC, If I Leave I’ll Let You Know- Shehu Sani — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

I’m Still With Broomcity FC, If I Leave I’ll Let You Know- Shehu Sani

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Senator Shehu Sani has come out to speak against claims that he is no longer an APC member and has left. The outspoken Senator was said to have defected to Social Democratic Party (SDP) He responded on his Facebook page saying; “I’m still in the Broomcity FC as a left winger and not a defender. The rumour […]

The post I’m Still With Broomcity FC, If I Leave I’ll Let You Know- Shehu Sani appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.