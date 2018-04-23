I’m Surprised Mohamed Salah Has Been Such A Hit At Liverpool – Francesco Totti — Nigeria Today

I’m Surprised Mohamed Salah Has Been Such A Hit At Liverpool – Francesco Totti

Francesco Totti believes Liverpool are an example to others and he is not surprised that Mohamed Salah is proving such a success at Anfield.

He told liverpoolfc.com: “This season I’ve seen a number of games of Liverpool, especially because Mo Salah is now playing there, I’ve been following it consistently.

“To some extent, it surprises me that [Salah] has been doing so well in his first season at Liverpool.

“But, on the other hand, considering the quality of the squad, the coach they have – Klopp, to me, is one of the best coaches in the world – it didn’t surprise me. They put him in the condition to express himself at his best.”

Totti had nothing but praise for the Reds as a club too, adding: “When I hear the name Liverpool, [I think] respect, a big club, a big team, big fans, and a model to follow.

“Despite the negative result, I have nice memories of that game [at Anfield].

“The atmosphere, the feeling, the passion of the fans – it was very impressive

Mohamed Salah has scored 41 goals since arriving at Anfield and has been voted the PFA Player of the Year.

The post I’m Surprised Mohamed Salah Has Been Such A Hit At Liverpool – Francesco Totti appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

