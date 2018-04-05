 I’m working on Collaborations with A$AP Ferg, Tiwa Savage, Olamide – Nasty C — Nigeria Today
I’m working on Collaborations with A$AP Ferg, Tiwa Savage, Olamide – Nasty C

Popular South African rapper, Nasty C was a guest on the Early Urban Drive with Segun Emdin of Urban 96 FM and he addressed the controversy behind the title of his 2013 mixtape, One Kid, A Thousand Coffins. He also opened up on his upcoming star-studded album, Strings & Bling which is to be released in […]

