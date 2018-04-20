Ime Bishop in cheating scandal with a mystery lady (Screenshots) — Nigeria Today

Ime Bishop in cheating scandal with a mystery lady (Screenshots)

Ime Bishop is a Nigerian comic actor and he is popularly known as ‘Okon Lagos.’

The Actor seem to be involved in a cheating scandal based on the screenshots of his chat with a mystery lady that is currently making rounds online.

In the chat, the actor is alleged to have tried to hook up with the lady at Eko Hotel and Suites.

However, in a sudden twist, the lady declined hooking up with the actor. It looked like the lady got angry because of his continuous persistence and began to reign insults on him.

It even got to the point in one of the alleged conversations that the lady threatened to expose him and even went as far as insulting the actor’s wife, Idara and his mother.

The story however seem to be incomplete, judging from the chats, one can see she was all nice at first but suddenly she changed and began to act up.

This is definitely not the end of this gist.

See the chats below;

