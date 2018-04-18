IMF: Nigeria's economy still at risk - TODAY.NG — Nigeria Today

IMF: Nigeria’s economy still at risk – TODAY.NG
|
TODAY.NG
|
IMF: Nigeria's economy still at risk
TODAY.NG
Catherine Pattillo, assistant director, fiscal affairs department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has advised Nigeria to remove tax exemptions because the economy is still at risk. Answering questions from journalists on the sidelines of the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!