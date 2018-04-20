IMF warns of another melt down, as global debt rises to $164trn - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

IMF warns of another melt down, as global debt rises to $164trn – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
IMF warns of another melt down, as global debt rises to $164trn
Vanguard
By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor. At the backdrop of increasing impressive performance of the global economy, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, IMF, Mrs Christine Lagarde, has warned of some dangers in the horizon, as world debt …
'Losing Streak Lois,' killer grandma wanted in 2 slayings nabbed near US-Mexico border, report says
Rein in tech titans: IMF
IMF's Lagarde: Trade tensions threaten global economy
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!