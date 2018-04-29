IMF's 3.9% global growth forecast for 2018 'too optimistic': QNB - MENAFN.COM — Nigeria Today

IMF’s 3.9% global growth forecast for 2018 ‘too optimistic’: QNB – MENAFN.COM
Gulf Times
IMF's 3.9% global growth forecast for 2018 'too optimistic': QNB
MENAFN.COM
(MENAFN – Gulf Times) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast of a 3.9% global growth this year is 'too optimistic, QNB has said and noted that it expects a slowdown in global economy to 3.6% in 2018. In its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO …
