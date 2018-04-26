Immigration generates N35.72 billion from passports in 2017 – NBS — Nigeria Today

Immigration generates N35.72 billion from passports in 2017 – NBS

National Bureau of Statistics NBS says the Nigeria

Immigration Service NIS generated more than N35.72

billion from passports applications in 2017. The NBS said

this in a statistics on Immigration for 2017 posted on its

website. According to the report, the figure is less than the

N36.17 billion generated from passports application as

local revenue in 2016. The report, however, reflected that

a total of 720,958 passports applications were received in

2017 as against 3,684,288 received in 2016.

It noted that the figures represented about 80.43 per cent

negative growth. The report said that 127,882 of the 2017

figure were for minors, while 544,473 were for adults and

the remaining 48,603 were for senior citizens.

It further said that a total of 152,163 passports were issued

at the foreign missions in 2017 as against 172,824 issued

in 2016, while the number of visa issuance at the foreign

missions was 115,150. The report stated that the figures

represented 11.95 per cent negative growth. Meanwhile,

the report said the number of lost and stolen passports reissued

in 2017 was put at 13,450.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

