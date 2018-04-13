 Imo CP orders investigation into death of three brothers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Imo CP orders investigation into death of three brothers

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Police Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Chris Ezike, has ordered a thorough investigation into the death of three brothers aged five, three and two who died in Okwelle Onuimo Local Government Area on Friday. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Andrew Enwerem, confirmed the incident. Enwerem said the brothers: Saviour, Salvation […]

The post Imo CP orders investigation into death of three brothers appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.