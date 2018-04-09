 Imo CP seeks stiffer punishment for convicted cultists — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Imo CP seeks stiffer punishment for convicted cultists

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Chris Ezike, has called for stiffer punishment for convicted cultists to check the menace especially crime its roots.

Ezike made the call in an interview with  Newsmen on Monday in Owerri.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

He said the punishment stipulated by Imo State law on cultism-related offences has not in any way helped in fighting cultism.

Cult clash

The commissioner advised the state lawmakers to look into the law with a view to amendment where necessary.

He explained that cultism is where all the crimes and social vices are rooted, adding that crime fighting cannot be completed without serious war on cultism.

“Cultism is the mother of all crimes because once one is initiated into any cult group the person becomes a criminal automatically.

“He will immediately seek to own a gun and thereafter becomes vulnerable to all manner of criminality,” he said.

Ezike expressed worries that when a cultist was arrested due to the prescriptions of the law, the person will be given bail in court when arraigned and will automatically go back to the game.

“We are really worried that our men will round up cult members even at the scene of carrying out initiation and when they are arraigned in court they will be granted bail and tomorrow you still encounter the same group,” he said.

He said the law should make cultism-related offences unbailable so that culprits could stand their trials from remand homes.

The CP also said that police have subdued kidnappers in Imo, while crime rate has drastically reduced.

It was  recalled that Imo State Government had passed a vote of confidence on Ezike and rated him high on crime fighting recently as he marked one year in office in Imo.

The post Imo CP seeks stiffer punishment for convicted cultists appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.