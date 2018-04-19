 Imo Govt asks Adults to pay ₦3,000 each as “Autonomous Community Adult Development Levy” — Nigeria Today
Imo Govt asks Adults to pay ₦3,000 each as “Autonomous Community Adult Development Levy”

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Rochas Okorocha asking Imo Adults to pay ₦3,000 "Community Development Levy" - BellaNaija

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State

The Imo State government led by Governor Rochas Okorocha has instituted a new levy for adults and communities in his state.

Human rights activist Professor Chidi Odinkalu on Twitter, shared the photo of a letter sent to communities across the state, informing them of the new levy.

Every community is expected to provide the names of at least 2,000 “leviable adults” who pay the sum of ₦3,000 (three thousand Naira) each, known as the “Autonomous Community Adult Development Levy.”

The letter said that therefore, each “Autonomous Community” is to pay a minimum of ₦6,000,000 (six million Naira).

Salaries and allowances of the traditional rulers of communities that fail to pay will be suspended, the letter said.

Read the letter below:

