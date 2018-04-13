Imo Sacks, Retires 1,215 Civil Servants — Nigeria Today

Imo Sacks, Retires 1,215 Civil Servants

The government of Imo State on Thursday, April 12, approved the sack and retirement of over 1, 215 civil servants.

According to Nigerian Guardian, most of the affected workers were largely from the local government service.

It was gathered that the state Head of Service, Mr. Calistus Ekenze, directed the Local Government Service Commission to carry out the order.

Ekenze, who told newsmen that there was nothing new about the exercise, said he acted on the approval by the state governor, Rochas Okorocha.

He explained that those retired had either served up to 35 years, attained the compulsory retirement age of 60 years, or those with dented record of service requiring sack.

The head of service explained that there are various reasons for every government action, adding that those involved were either genuinely retired, or had heinous record.

The post Imo Sacks, Retires 1,215 Civil Servants appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

