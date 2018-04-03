Imported rice are dangerous, they are either old or rejected -FG — Nigeria Today

Imported rice are dangerous, they are either old or rejected -FG

The Federal government on Monday warn Nigerians to be very careful of eating imported rice, saying rice imported into the Country are either old or rejected.

This was disclosed at a media briefing in Lagos by the minister of information, Lai Mohammed.

“We don’t know where or how imported rice is made or how old it is. It is reported that most of the rice dumped on us are old and probably rejected. The citizens of those countries do not eat this rice. The citizens of Benin Republic also do not eat it. But they send it to us,” The Minister said.

The Minister advised Nigerian to patronize local rice, according to him, every time Nigerians eat imported rice, they are eating the jobs that would have been created for Nigerians.

He accused Benin Republic of smuggling old and rejected rice into Nigeria and wonder why Benin Republic import of of rice far exceed demands if not to smuggle the remaining to Nigeria.

“In Benin Republic, the total demand for white rice is 400,000 MT. Yet, the country with a population of about 11 million imports between one million and 1.2m MT of rice annually

“Who are they importing for? Nigerians, of course. In fact, as Nigeria’s rice import falls, Benin’s rice imports increase. Most of the parboiled rice imported by Benin eventually land in Nigeria through smuggling” he said

