In Buhari’s Absence, Many Ministers Boycott FEC Meeting Presided Over by Osinbajo — Nigeria Today

In Buhari’s Absence, Many Ministers Boycott FEC Meeting Presided Over by Osinbajo

Only a handful of ministers were present at Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in the United Kingdom for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The Sun reports that at 11.02 a.m., when the meeting commenced, only 18 ministers were present at the Council Chamber.

The Ministers present are Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazzau.

Others are Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, Minister of State for Labour, Steven Ocheni, Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, Minister of State for Education, Anthony Onwuka, Minister of State for Agriculture, Heneiken Lokpobiri.

Also in attendance when the meeting started were Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Omole Daramola, Minister of State Health, Osagie Ehinare, Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of State Mines and Steel, Bawa Bwari, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and Minister of State for Power, Mustapha Baba Shauri.

______ Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post In Buhari’s Absence, Many Ministers Boycott FEC Meeting Presided Over by Osinbajo appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

