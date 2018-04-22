In India, child rape now attracts death penalty - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

In India, child rape now attracts death penalty – Vanguard
In India, child rape now attracts death penalty
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind has signed an ordinance that allows stringent punishments for sexual violence against children, including the death penalty for those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years. File: Rape. The Indian …
Modi approves death penalty for child rape after horrific cases shock India
Off With Their Heads: Why the New Ordinance for Death Penalty for Rapists Won't Do
India's Cabinet Approves Death Penalty For Child Rapists
