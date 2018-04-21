In Italy, Lesbians Can't Be Legal Moms Without Saying They've Had Straight Sex - Daily Beast — Nigeria Today

In Italy, Lesbians Can’t Be Legal Moms Without Saying They’ve Had Straight Sex – Daily Beast
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
In Italy, Lesbians Can't Be Legal Moms Without Saying They've Had Straight Sex
Daily Beast
ROME—Chiara Foglietta did not have sex with a man to conceive the healthy baby boy she and her partner Micaela Ghisleni delivered in Turin last week. And she says she's not going to pretend that she did. But because she won't lie about sex, the couple …
Lesbian Mum Told 'To Have Sex With A Man' To Have Baby Legally Recognised In Italy
